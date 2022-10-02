Salman Khan attends Bigg Boss 16 launch in a teal-green tuxedo

Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan will debut on October 1: New promo released
A new promo for Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan has been...
Salman Khan is back with a new season of the reality television show Bigg Boss. The same show’s Season 16 had a raucous October 1 launch. Salman looked incredibly dashing in the pilot episode in a teal-green tuxedo adorned with diamonds from the racks of renowned designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. You must watch the Instagram video that the actor’s costume designer, Ashley Rebello, posted of him wearing the outfit.
Salman was dressed in a teal-green tuxedo. On the shoulders and sleeves of the coat, oxidised black diamonds were arranged in a lovely pattern. The big satin lapels went well with the jet-black shirt and pants. Salman accessorised the look with sleek black dressy shoes.
Ashley Rebello, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Tanushka Kitt styled Salman Khan.
“@biggboss16 is here with @beingsalmankhan in a #tealgreen #tucks with oxidised diamonds in dull black. The unknown will be known today. All I know is he will look too good and I like it and so will you. Styled by @ashley_rebello, Alvira Khan Agnitotri and @tankakitt. Designed by @rohitgandhirahulkhanna and thank you @amritakak,” reads the post’s caption.
