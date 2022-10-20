Salman Khan calls ‘babu’ Sooraj Barjatya his ‘best director’

Actor Salman Khan has called filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya his ‘best director’ and also wished him for his upcoming film Uunchai.

Actor Salman Khan has called filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya his ‘best director’ and also wished him for his upcoming film Uunchai. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Salman also praised Sooraj Barjatya. The actor also shared the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai.

Salman tweeted, “My best director and truly one of the best human beings I have ever met and worked with. All the best my brother Sooraj babuuuuuuu .. #SoorajRBarjatya.” Reacting to the post, fans showered him with love. A person commented, “Great gesture bhai (brother).” Another one tweeted, “Your jodi (pair) has given characters for lifetime… we just fall in love with Prem whenever we watch any of the movies….and believe me… I have watched the movies of this combo ‘n’ number of times.

Salman has participated in a number of Sooraj’s films. Salman first played a major role in the love musical Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Bhagyashree also appeared in the movie. Later, Salman and Sooraj collaborated on Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994). Fans saw Madhuri Dixit and Salman in the musical romance drama. His involvement with Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). Alongside Sonam Kapoor, Salman starred in the 2015 love drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Recently, Sooraj said that Salman had indicated interest in working on the movie during the trailer’s Uunchai premiere. “Salman questioned me when I was preparing this (Uunchai), “Sooraj, what are you preparing? What makes you want to go to the hills? He also said, “I can make this film,” to me. We all know he can scale mountains, but I wanted people who don’t appear to be able to, so I said no “cited by a news source.

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa star in the drama Uunchai, which is advertised as being about four buddies. Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra are also featured in the Rajshri Productions movie. The release of Uunchai is scheduled for November 11.

Next year, fans may catch Salman in two movies: Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Tiger 3 will be released on Diwali, while Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will premiere in theatres throughout the nation on Eid 2023. The initial release date for Tiger 3, which also features Katrina Kaif, was April 21, 2023, on the holiday of Eid. The film Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Farhad Samji is the director, it was allegedly originally titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati will also appear in it. Salman Khan Films, Salman’s production company, is in charge of making the film.