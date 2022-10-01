Salman Khan mourns his body double Sagar Pandey’s demise

Body duplicate Sagar Pandey died.

Body duplicate Sagar Pandey died. A heart attack killed the 50-year-old on September 30. Sagar Pandey reportedly fainted at the gym on Friday. The death of Salman Khan’s body duplicate has saddened him and his followers. The superstar lamented Sagar Pandey’s death on social media.

Salman Khan posted a touching photo with his late body double from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Sagar Pandey was always there for the actor. “Thanks for being there,” he said. Brother Sagar, rest easy. Salman Khan posted “Thank U.” Sagar Pandey was honoured by the superstar’s friends and colleagues, including his bodyguard Sheraa and Sangeeta Bijlani.

Check out Salman Khan’s post here:

For those who don’t know, Sagar Pandey is from Uttar Pradesh and has worked with Salman Khan on more than 50 movies. Some of his most popular movies are Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others. Supposedly, Sagar Pandey has also worked as a body double for Salman Khan in his upcoming movies Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sagar’s funeral will take place in his home town of Pratapgarh in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

When it comes to Salman Khan’s career, the last time we saw him was in Antim, where he had a long cameo. Mahesh Manjrekar was in charge of making the movie, but it didn’t do well at the box office. Next, he will make a cameo in the Telugu movie GodFather, which stars megastar Chiranjeevi as the title character. Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, one of his most-anticipated projects, is set to come out in December of this year.

