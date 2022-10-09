Salman Khan sends his best wishes to Palak Tiwari on her birthday

Palak Tiwari sets internet on fire in embellished jumpsuit
Palak Tiwari caught everyone's attention in a plunging bodycon jumpsuit. The comments...
Salman Khan wished TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari a happy birthday on Instagram. Palak is set to make her acting debut in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Salman wished Palak a very happy birthday on the photo-sharing platform, writing, “Wishing you a very happy birthday @palaktiwarii.”
Check out this post:
“Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter @palaktiwarii (sic),” wrote Palak’s mother Shweta. “I love you the most in the whole world, mummy,” Palak said to her mother.
Palak Tiwari made her acting debut in the music video ‘Bijlee Bijlee,’ which she co-wrote with singer Harrdy Sandhu.
Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam co-star in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan.’ The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is expected to be released in December of this year.
