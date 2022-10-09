Advertisement
Salman Khan sends his best wishes to Palak Tiwari on her birthday

Articles
Salman Khan sends his best wishes to Palak Tiwari on her birthday

  • Salman Khan wished Palak Tiwari on her birthday.
  • She is set to make her debut in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.
  • Palak responded to her mom saying: “I love you the most in the whole world mummy”.
Salman Khan wished TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari a happy birthday on Instagram. Palak is set to make her acting debut in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Salman wished Palak a very happy birthday on the photo-sharing platform, writing, “Wishing you a very happy birthday @palaktiwarii.”

“Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life, My ethereal Girl, My Pride, mere jigar ka tukda, my Life, My Daughter @palaktiwarii (sic),” wrote Palak’s mother Shweta. “I love you the most in the whole world, mummy,” Palak said to her mother.

Palak Tiwari made her acting debut in the music video ‘Bijlee Bijlee,’ which she co-wrote with singer Harrdy Sandhu.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam co-star in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan.’ The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is expected to be released in December of this year.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
