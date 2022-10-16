Salman Khan’s wedding jokes make Sidharth Malhotra blush

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured connection continues to make headlines.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured connection continues to make headlines. The two apparently began dating while filming Shershaah, which will be released in 2021, although neither has made their relationship public.

However, the couple reportedly plans to take their romance to the next level by getting married in 2023. Sidharth and Kiara have neither verified nor denied the wedding rumours. Sidharth and Rakul Preet Singh appeared on the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 to promote their upcoming film, Thank God, which is planned for release on 25 October 2022.

Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 16, put fuel to the wedding rumours and congratulated Sidharth on his wedding. The actor from Dabangg said: “Congratulations Sidharth, Shaadi Mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai… pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?” Sidharth blushed and responded, “Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion derahe ho?” Further, Salman looked at the camera and remarked, Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai, mai Jaanam aur Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu.” Sidharth added: “Meri co-star hai. Aur shaadi kab, kaha, kiske sath hogi, you can’t tell.”

This is not the first time that the actor from Student of the Year has been questioned about his relationship with Kiara Advani. Previously, during his latest participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the show’s judge Karan Johar taunted him and inquired about his relationship status.

Sidharth will also star in the upcoming films Yodha, Mission Majnu, and Indian Police Force.