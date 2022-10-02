Salman refuses to accept payment for his role in the film ‘GodFather’

Chiranjeevi worked on Godfather movie for no pay.

The actor from Bhaijaan made a lengthy cameo appearance in the political thriller drama.

Helmed by Mohan Raja, the film is the remake of 2019 Malayalam super-hit Lucifer.

Salman Khan is renowned for his modesty in the movie business, while Chiranjeevi has acknowledged that he worked on his upcoming Godfather movie for no pay.

In a recent interview, the Tollywood actor stated Salman refused to accept payment for his role in GodFather, the movie in which the Wanted star starred. When Chiranjeevi spoke up, “When my producers went to him and offered him some amount, not knowing how much it was, he said, ‘You cannot buy my love towards Ram and Chiranjeevi garu with money. Get lost.”

The actor had previously told Film Companion that he had sent Salman a message, to which the actor received an immediate response asking, “Yeah, yeah Chiru garu, what do you want?”

The Telugu star continued, “I told him it’s a small character but very respectable, and you can watch Lucifer in case you want. He said, ‘No, no Chiru garu, I am doing it. Just send your person, we will discuss dates and everything.’ Within 2-3 minutes he agreed.”

Helmed by Mohan Raja, the film is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam super-hit Lucifer. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 5.

