Sam Jaeger hints the Parenthood revival rumours

Sam Jaeger hinted at possible Parenthood plans.

He explains why such a reunion might not be feasible.

He want to finish out the series with Joy Bryant and Tyree Brown.

Sam Jaeger, the star of The Handmaid’s Tale, hinted at possible Parenthood plans in an exclusive interview.

He also explained why the idea might not be feasible in the first place. Don’t hold out hope for a family reunion invitation from the Bravermans.

Parenthood, a well-liked drama on NBC that lasted from 2010 to 2015, featured the narrative of the Braverman family, which included Sarah (Lauren Graham), Adam (Peter Krause), Crosby (Dax Shepard), Kristina (Monica Potter), and Julia (Erika Christensen).

Sam Jaeger, who portrayed Joel Graham, Julia’s husband on the programme, cautions fans that a prospective relaunch or reunion may not make much sense because—warning: spoiler alert!—

Zeek, the founder of the Braverman family (Craig T. Nelson), passed away in the series’ climax.

I have no idea how a Parenthood episode would be without Craig T., you understand. Sam spoke in exclusive interview. “That was a necessary end to our series.”

The Parenthood creator Jason Katims, who currently plays US government agent Mark Tuello on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and most recently starred in Netflix’s Devil in Ohio, said any prospective revival speculation is entirely in his hands.

Sam hinted that if the situation should arise, a certain decades-spanning 2014 film would possibly serve as an influence.

Sam said, “When we left the series, Boyhood, the movie by [Richard] Linklater had just come out,” “and [Jason] thought, ‘Well, maybe that’s what we do. We come back every 10 years and see what the Bravermans are up to.'”

When puts a Parenthood reunion around 2025, about the time that Tyree Brown, who portrayed Crosby and Jasmine Trussell’s son Jabbar (Joy Bryant), turns 21.

We suddenly feel really old.

The bar is set high since Sam stated that if a reboot occurs, he would “want it to be as good as what it was.”

But don’t worry, he intends to finish it.

Sam replied, “I’d be willing to do anything. “I love all those people. I’d do it in a heartbeat.”

Sam will be appearing in fresh episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale, which air on Hulu every Wednesday as we wait for a Parenthood reunion.

