Sami Khan has a fan moment with Anil Kapoor in Dubai

Lollywood’s most attractive actor Sami Khan is one of the best and most gifted performers in the business who understands how to maintain attention without engaging in controversies and by staying to themselves most of the time. Khan, who made his acting debut in Salakhain, rose to prominence as one of the best actors to ever appear on television. Khan keeps a fairly low profile when it comes to his personal life, but the Kabhi Na Houn Hum Juda actor recently published an amazing Instagram picture that astounded people.

Surprisingly, the Kaghaz Kay Phool actor had a chance encounter with Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor at a pre-Diwali celebration. Khan wrote a heartfelt note in addition to posing for a photo with the Dil Dhadakne Do actor.

The message on the photo from the Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat actor said, “Made some great memories and friends in Dubai at pre-diwali lunch. Stay blessed, and Anil Kapoor sir, huge fan and loads of respect for you, you are an inspiration to loads of people like me, keep shining sir.”

Khan has recently appeared in a number of films, including Lafangey, Mein Hari Piya, Dil Zaar Zaar, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Tinkay Ka Sahara, Taqdeer, and Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani.