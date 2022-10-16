Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sami Khan has a fan moment with Anil Kapoor in Dubai

Sami Khan has a fan moment with Anil Kapoor in Dubai

Articles
Advertisement
Sami Khan has a fan moment with Anil Kapoor in Dubai

Sami Khan makes the most of the monsoon rain (Video)

Advertisement
  • Khan is currently occupied with a promotional tour in Dubai for his upcoming film Yaara Ve, which is the talk of the town.
  • Recently appeared in a number of films, including Lafangey, Mein Hari Piya, Dil Zaar Zaar, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.
  • He has worked in a number of films.
Advertisement

Lollywood’s most attractive actor Sami Khan is one of the best and most gifted performers in the business who understands how to maintain attention without engaging in controversies and by staying to themselves most of the time. Khan, who made his acting debut in Salakhain, rose to prominence as one of the best actors to ever appear on television. Khan keeps a fairly low profile when it comes to his personal life, but the Kabhi Na Houn Hum Juda actor recently published an amazing Instagram picture that astounded people.

Khan is currently occupied with a promotional tour in Dubai for his upcoming film Yaara Ve, which is the talk of the town.

Surprisingly, the Kaghaz Kay Phool actor had a chance encounter with Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor at a pre-Diwali celebration. Khan wrote a heartfelt note in addition to posing for a photo with the Dil Dhadakne Do actor.

The message on the photo from the Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat actor said, “Made some great memories and friends in Dubai at pre-diwali lunch. Stay blessed, and Anil Kapoor sir, huge fan and loads of respect for you, you are an inspiration to loads of people like me, keep shining sir.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sami Khan 🎥 (@sami_khan.official)

Advertisement

Khan has recently appeared in a number of films, including Lafangey, Mein Hari Piya, Dil Zaar Zaar, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Tinkay Ka Sahara, Taqdeer, and Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani.

Also Read

Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan Join Forces in a new drama ‘Taqdeer’ 
Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan Join Forces in a new drama ‘Taqdeer’ 

Taqdeer is a tale of love and breakup and the twists and...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Prince Harry brainwashing Americans with 'Meghan's siren song'
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Mahira Khan Posted beautiful pictures from Recent Wedding
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Syeda Aliza's response to question about Joining Showbiz
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor attended a party in Dubai
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh's birth anniversary with NGO kids
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
Hansal Mehta responds to Twitter user who calls him shameless person
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story