Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Sana Fakhar officially announce her divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri
Sana Fakhar officially announce her divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri

Sana Fakhar officially announce her divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri

Articles
Advertisement
Sana Fakhar officially announce her divorce with husband Fakhar Jaffri

Sana Fakhar’s husband opens up about his divorce 

Advertisement
  • Sana Fakhar and Fakahr Jaffri parted ways after 14 years of marriage.
  • The couple have two sons between them.
  • Sana shared the heartbreaking news that they are no longer together on Instagram.
Advertisement

Sana Fakhar has had a lengthy and successful career as a public figure. She began her career acting in Pakistani films, appearing in a number of successful Urdu and Punjabi films. Being married to her spouse Fakhar Jaffri during the height of her career made Sana Fakhar an outlier in Lollywood at the time.

Since being married in 2008, Sana Fakhar and Fakhar Jaffri had been together for 14 years. The duo was regarded as one of the most reliable ones in Pakistan’s entertainment sector. They have always been spotted together. They have two sons between them. However, because the pair is no longer together, things have broken down between them.

Sana Fakhar shared the heartbreaking news that they had parted ways on Instagram. Sana acknowledged that divorce is painful and that she had experienced both highs and lows in her life with her spouse, but she wished Fakahr Jaffri all the best as they both move on.

Sana’s official statement is as follows:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by SANA (@sana_fakhar)

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch: Sana Fakhar’s workout video sets internet on fire
Watch: Sana Fakhar’s workout video sets internet on fire

Sana Fakhar's workout video sets the internet on fire. The viral video...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brad Pitt brings Babylon to Paris and other Celebrities
Brad Pitt brings Babylon to Paris and other Celebrities
Sana Javed looks mesmerizing in her recent shoot
Sana Javed looks mesmerizing in her recent shoot
Faisal Quraishi criticizing Pakistani drama's content
Faisal Quraishi criticizing Pakistani drama's content
Natasha Lakhani and her family attend a wedding reception
Natasha Lakhani and her family attend a wedding reception
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Loren fights back at parents assumption she's a doormat '90 day'
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story