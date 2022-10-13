Sana Fakhar and Fakahr Jaffri parted ways after 14 years of marriage.

The couple have two sons between them.

Sana shared the heartbreaking news that they are no longer together on Instagram.

Advertisement

Sana Fakhar has had a lengthy and successful career as a public figure. She began her career acting in Pakistani films, appearing in a number of successful Urdu and Punjabi films. Being married to her spouse Fakhar Jaffri during the height of her career made Sana Fakhar an outlier in Lollywood at the time.

Since being married in 2008, Sana Fakhar and Fakhar Jaffri had been together for 14 years. The duo was regarded as one of the most reliable ones in Pakistan’s entertainment sector. They have always been spotted together. They have two sons between them. However, because the pair is no longer together, things have broken down between them.

Sana Fakhar shared the heartbreaking news that they had parted ways on Instagram. Sana acknowledged that divorce is painful and that she had experienced both highs and lows in her life with her spouse, but she wished Fakahr Jaffri all the best as they both move on.

Sana’s official statement is as follows:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by SANA (@sana_fakhar) Advertisement

Also Read Watch: Sana Fakhar’s workout video sets internet on fire Sana Fakhar's workout video sets the internet on fire. The viral video...