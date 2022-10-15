Sana Fakhar’s husband opens up about his divorce 

Sana Fakhar revealed last week that she ended her marriage after 14 years.

The actress has filed for divorce and said that she will take care of their two children.

Husband Fakhar Jaffry has reportedly expressed aspirations to mend their troubled marriage.

Advertisement

Sana Fakhar revealed last week that she ended up her marriage with her husband Fakhar Jaffry after 14 years.

The coupling equation is currently the subject of numerous online rumors. Fakhar Jaffry has reportedly expressed aspirations to mend their troubled marriage. He said that Sana Fakhar was the subject of false accusations and reports.

Furthermore, if rumors are to be believed, Fakhar has said that Sana will take care of their children because the entire divorce process was terrible for them.

Fakhar also posted a response to Sana’s separation news on his Instagram account shortly after she made it public.

‘Life takes us to some point where even two love birds take there own ways ..it won’t b easy without you and never will all I want to say u We’R and u are the best person I ever flew with b God with you all the best @sana_fakhar ????????’, his captioned read.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Fakhar Jaffry (@syed_jaffery1166)

The 43-year-old actress earlier tweeted on her social media account, “Breakups hurt, but sometimes breaking up with someone is so necessary to stop oneself from breaking so much.

“Breakups hurt but sometimes breaking a relationship is so much mandatory to save yourself to break so much.’

Advertisement

“With all the respect me and Fakhar after several years of marriage through highs and lows decided to take a separate path.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by SANA (@sana_fakhar)

Advertisement

After dating for 14 years, the couple decided to get married in 2008. Marriage was regarded as one of the most steady in the movie industry. Azi Imam and Rayaan Imam, two sons of Sana and Fakhar, were born.

Also Read Sana Fakhar bids goodbye to her 14 years of marriage Famous TV actress Sana Fakhar, gained national fame as Seema in the...