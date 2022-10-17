Sanam Jung shared pictures from her new show ‘Akhri Khilari Kon’

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Dil e Muztar, Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara and many more.

Advertisement

Sanam Jung, the most remarkable, extremely talented, and committed actress, had always managed to exhibit her great looks and without a doubt, her admirers fell in love with her every time. She has provided her finest performance in every aspect, from VJ to morning programs to plays. Muhabbat Subah Ka Sitara is widely regarded as her best performance, and she brilliantly portrayed her role.

Sanam has dropped insanely gorgeous pictures on her Instagram, which went viral on social media.

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam) Advertisement

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Dil e Muztar, Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara, Mere Humdum Mere Dost, and Main Na Janoo.

Also Read Sanam Jung’s daughter Alaya’s annual swimming competition pictures goes viral Sanam Jung is a Pakistani TV actress and host who is very...