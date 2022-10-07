Sania Mirza shares sister goals with Anam Mirza in a video

Sania Mirza, a former tennis player from India, has been very active on social media, giving her millions of followers sneak peeks into her lavish life.

The 35-year-old sports diva just shared a heartwarming and funny video that gives all the women out there major sister goals. Sania and her sister Anam have a close relationship that many people can understand.

The Mirza girls recently told a funny but true story about what it’s like to be friends with your sister.

The women from Mumbai were seen dancing together in a funny clip that went viral on social media because of how interesting and funny it was.

Their post read, “When your sister and you have been gossiping for the last 3 hours and end the conversation saying, ‘We are no one to judge.”

Anam Mirza wrote, “You can’t sit with us.”

