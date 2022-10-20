Sanjay Dutt lauds South films, says they are created with enormous passion

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor recently attended the KD The Devil title and trailer presentation.

Sanjay has provided his voice for the Hindi version of their video.

The film will be made available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Sanjay Dutt, a multi-talented actor, lauds the films of the South, claiming they are created with enormous passion.

Dutt stated at the ceremony, “I have done KGF and SS Rajamouli is a good friend. I can see so much of passion, love and energy in the movies made in the South. They celebrate heroism. In Mumbai, we must not forget our roots. I enjoyed working in KGF with Yash Prashnath and Hombale Film. And now, I look forward to working with Dhruva.”

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor participated in KGF chapter 2, which gained widespread acclaim worldwide.

According to IndiaToday, Prem directed the action-drama film KD The Devil. The movie was created by KVN productions.

