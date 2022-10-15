Sanjay Dutt once threw a private birthday bash for Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel, an actor, shared a previously unreleased photo of her birthday celebration with Sanjay Dutt on Saturday.

She referred to him as a “golden-hearted man.”

The image shows a beaming Ameesha during her early days in the business.

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel, an actor, shared a previously unreleased photo of her birthday celebration with Sanjay Dutt on Saturday. She referred to him as a “golden-hearted man.” She said the photo was taken at a private event that was only attended by close friends and relatives. Tathastu (2006) and Chatur Singh Two Star, two movies starring Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt (2011).

Also Read Ali Fazal dedicates dance to Sanjay Dutt in his sangeet Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's sangeet ceremony, which took place on Thursday...

The image shows a beaming Ameesha during her early days in the business. Sanjay Dutt is seen receiving cake from her. There are also two birthday cakes on the table. Sharing the photo, Ameesha wrote in the caption, “THROWBACK WEEKEND.. my private bday celebration @duttsanjay home .. with only closest friends and family : My darling @duttsanjay made it so special for me .. the most golden hearted man in the industry.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) Advertisement

Soon after she shared the post, fans got nostalgic in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Two persons whom I admire the most.” “How cute,” added another fan. Some of them also dropped heart emojis for the actors.

Also Read Sanjay Dutt to co-produce his next with producer Deepak Mukut With movies like "KGF Chapter 2" and later "Shamshera," Dutt has been...

Ameesha utilises social media extensively. To occupy her fans over the weekend, she frequently publishes nostalgic photos. She previously shared an old photo of herself and interior designer Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. She claimed that it was taken at an occasion where she and Shah Rukh attended as the special guests.

She praised Gauri and added to the post, “Throwback weekend picture as promised every weekend. @iamsrk and me at a prestigious event as chief guests. accompanied by the stunner @gaurikhan. @iamsrk is one of the most charming and witty men you can come across and @gaurikhan is extremely gracious and warm.”

In the romantic thriller movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Ameesha made her acting debut alongside Hrithik Roshan. Her subsequent film, Gadar 2, is a follow-up to her previous one, Gadar. She will work with Sunny Deol once more in this.