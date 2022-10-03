Advertisement
  Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor shared near-death experience during Kedarnath visit
  • Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are prominent Bollywood celebrity kids.
  • They’ve known one other since childhood and are close.
  • These Bollywood celebrity kids recounted their Kedarnath experiences.
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are prominent Bollywood celebrity kids. They’ve known one other since childhood and are close. These Bollywood celebrity kids recounted their Kedarnath experiences.

Sara and Janhvi were on KWC recently. 7. While they shared Bollywood secrets, they also discussed the hardships they had during the ‘Kedarnath’ tour.

They both described how they were caught ascending a cliff and were about to tumble off. The performers felt cold when the temperature plummeted below 0°C on set.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, remarked on the broadcast, “We decided to go to Bhairavnath. We were certain, however. We hiked. Janhvi Kapoor said, “Let’s climb this 85-degree granite slope.”

Sara revealed that companions often ruined nice excursions for her, so she agreed to Janhvi’s suggestion. Sara said she feared heights and was worried they’d fall due to unsteady rocks.

After going up the cliff for a few minutes, Sara and Janhvi felt unsafe. Soon, Sara’s driver came back with special troops to save them.

Khan will be in Laxman Utekar’s next movie with Vicky Kaushal, which hasn’t been named yet. Vikrant Massey is also in Gaslight.

In the movie Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will both have roles.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will be in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

