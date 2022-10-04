Sara Ali Khan can’t stop smiling as she looks chic in white tank top

Sara Ali Khan is one of Bollywood’s top actresses.

Sara Ali Khan is one of Bollywood’s top actresses. She debuted in 2018 with the romance drama Kedarnath and the action comedy Simmba. Both movies were popular. Sara has earned a name for herself in Bollywood despite her little filmography. The actress is active on social media and publishes photos that leave her followers in amazement.

Sara Ali Khan recently posted photos on Instagram with the caption: “I’m myself when @rohanshrestha asks. Then adds, “Ok, less.” Pose.” She wore a white tank top and distressed blue jeans. Sara posed for photos with minimal makeup and her hair in beautiful waves.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in a film by Laxman Utekar that doesn’t have a name yet. It’s supposed to be a romantic comedy, and this will be her first movie with the actor from Uri: The Surgical Strike. She also works with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh on the movie Gaslight. Pawan Kriplani is in charge of it.

The Coolie No. 1 actress was last seen in the Aanand L. Rai-directed romantic fantasy drama film Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. T-Series Films, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films all worked on making the movie. The actress was praised for how she played Rinku Khan, a Bihari woman.

