Sara Ali Khan meets co-star Vicky Kaushal on the flight

Sara Ali Khan is loved by her fans for both how she acts on screen and how she acts in real life.

The famous actress is known for being honest and having a great sense of humour.

Sara often makes her social media followers laugh with her “knock-knock” jokes and posts with funny captions that rhyme.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is loved by her fans for both how she acts on screen and how she acts in real life. The famous actress is known for being honest and having a great sense of humor. Sara often makes her social media followers laugh with her “knock-knock” jokes and posts with funny captions that rhyme. The same number of people watch the Atrangi Re actress’s interviews as they do her movies. Sara Ali Khan has written some more rhymes for her fans. This time, she was inspired by her co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Recently, Sara met Vicky, who is her co-star in the upcoming Laxman Utekar directorial, on the flight. She shared a picture with the actor and their co-passenger Abhishek Singh IAS, which was clicked from the flight, on her Instagram story. “Nice to see you on this flight. Missed you and your lovely height @vickykaushal09. While I sit with my seat belt tight I wish I could be like @Abhishek_As_It_Is who is always right. Now time for Udaan at an Uuchi height,” reads Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram story.

Brilliant actors will collaborate in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. Small-town romantic comedy film nears completion. Sara Ali Khan portrays Somya. Her function is unclear. The film’s title and first poster will be released in October, insiders said.

Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur stars Vicky Kaushal. Sam Manekshaw inspired the project. Sara Ali Khan stars in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Advertisement

Also Read Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, was announced by Varun Dhawan in shayari form: WATCH! Many people appreciate watching Sara Ali Khan on film because of her...