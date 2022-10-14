Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill leave hotel amid dating rumours

Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill.

The two were spotted leaving a hotel in Delhi and boarding an aeroplane together.

Sara will soon be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in the untitled Laxman Utekar film.

Sara Ali Khan is currently one of Bollywood’s most brilliant and beloved actresses. The actress, who debuted in the 2018 film Kedarnath opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is once again making news, this time for her rumoured romance with cricketer Shubman Gill. Earlier, the couple was spotted eating supper at a restaurant in Bastian, Mumbai. Multiple Bollywood fan pages shared the image on social media. Again, the two were photographed in Delhi.

Videos released on Wednesday purported to show the Coolie No. 1 actress and the cricketer, who was dressed casually, leaving a hotel in Delhi together. In addition, the second video depicted Sara, wearing a pink tank top, taking selfies with her followers before seating next to Shubman as they boarded the aeroplane together. As soon as the videos went viral, supporters of Sara and Shubman were sure that the two were dating. Another fan added, “Gill is obsessed with Sara.” in response to the question, “Kya chakar hai?” A third individual commented, “OMG they are dating.”

Check out the video below:

Check out the humble behaviour of #saraalikhan in flight from Delhi to Mumbai. She gave selfies to everyone with warm gesture. #exclusive @SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/61iFwddDRz — Crazy 4 Bollywood 💙 (@crazy4bolly) October 12, 2022

Sara will soon be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in an untitled Laxman Utekar film and in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

