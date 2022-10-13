Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Princess Eugenie on wedding

Sarah Ferguson provides a sincere corgi update
Sarah Ferguson's recently adopted corgis, received a nice update from her. Her...
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, wowed fans when she shared a slideshow of photos from Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbanks’ wedding back in 2018 her adorable daughter’s wedding.
Sarah Ferguson’s cherished children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are undeniably a source of joy for her.
Ferguson captioned the brief video as follows, “Happy Anniversary darling Jack and Eugie… Love Romance.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Fans heaped praise on the well-liked post, with one commenting, “Love it! What a proud mother you must be! Two beautiful daughters and two beautiful marriages.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.