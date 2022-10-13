Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Princess Eugenie on wedding

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Princess Eugenie on wedding

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Princess Eugenie on wedding

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Princess Eugenie on wedding

  • Sarah Ferguson shared a slideshow of photos from Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks’ wedding.
  • She captioned the brief video, Happy Anniversary darling Jack and Eugie….
  • Fans heaped praise on the well-liked post, with one commenting, “What a proud mother you must be!”.
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, wowed fans when she shared a slideshow of photos from Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbanks’ wedding back in 2018 her adorable daughter’s wedding.

Sarah Ferguson’s cherished children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are undeniably a source of joy for her.

Ferguson captioned the brief video as follows, “Happy Anniversary darling Jack and Eugie… Love Romance.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (@sarahferguson15)

Fans heaped praise on the well-liked post, with one commenting, “Love it! What a proud mother you must be! Two beautiful daughters and two beautiful marriages.”

