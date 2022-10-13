Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Princess Eugenie on wedding

Sarah Ferguson shared a slideshow of photos from Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks’ wedding.

She captioned the brief video, Happy Anniversary darling Jack and Eugie….

Fans heaped praise on the well-liked post, with one commenting, “What a proud mother you must be!”.

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, wowed fans when she shared a slideshow of photos from Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbanks’ wedding back in 2018 her adorable daughter’s wedding.

Sarah Ferguson’s cherished children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are undeniably a source of joy for her.

Ferguson captioned the brief video as follows, “Happy Anniversary darling Jack and Eugie… Love Romance.”

Fans heaped praise on the well-liked post, with one commenting, “Love it! What a proud mother you must be! Two beautiful daughters and two beautiful marriages.”

