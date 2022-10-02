Sarah Jessica Parker wore a dress that was a silk shalwar kameez

Sarah Jessica Parker attended the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in New York.

She wore a silk shalwar kameez from Armani Privé’s fall 2022 couture collection.

The attire was a homage to Parker’s portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

On Tuesday, September 27, the actress was present at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in New York. Alongside co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, she posed on the red carpet. According to numerous news sources, the premiere also drew celebrities including Whitney Peak, Kristin Chenoweth, Jaimie Alexander, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Tony Hale, and others.

“The star wore a floral-printed jacket with an embellished trim from Armani Privé’s fall 2022 couture collection, with pink harem-style pants that are a favourite of Carrie’s—especially in the second Sex and the City movie, when they crew headed to Abu Dhabi for a girl’s trip,” described the publication.

“But would it be a true homage to Carrie if there wasn’t a stiletto? Parker wore satin pink Fawn pumps from her own shoe collection, SJP Collection—though, at $365, they’re a more affordable style than Carrie’s beloved Manolo Blahniks, which now go for upwards of $900 a pop. Even so, the whole ensemble has us envisioning Carrie gallivanting around Manhattan in it today—you know, probably just to grab a coffee in.”

However, plenty of fans were quick to point out on the official Armani Instagram page that it was actually a desi wardrobe staple.

“It’s shalwar kameez national dress of Pakistan,” commented one IG user.

“What a stunning shalwar qameez. Pakistani national dress. Love it,” said another.

Multiple Twitter users also pointed out the same. One user mentioned that it was a a memorable style statement from yesteryears.

“The hot pink shoes with lilac shalwar kameez was a 90s trend.”

Advertisement This is a shalwar kameez. pic.twitter.com/JdH9w4C4r3 — تنویر (@Hijabbee) September 29, 2022

SJP is reuniting with Midler and Najimy in the sequel to beloved 1993 Halloween film Hocus Pocus 2. They play Sanderson witch sisters, who are resurrected and are looking for revenge.

