Sarah Jessica shared photos of James Wilkie on his 20th birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her son’s birthday on Instagram.

James Wilkie Broderick is the son of her and husband Matthew Broaderick.

She posted old photos and a heartfelt message about his 20th birthday.

Advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker posted nostalgic images and a heartfelt message, in honour of the 20th birthday of James Wilkie Broderick, the son of her and husband Matthew Broderick.

And in a flash, a 20-year-old is on Sarah Jessica Parker’s hands.

The Hocus Pocus actress celebrated her son James Wilkie Broderick’s 20th birthday by posting a carousel of old photos of him with her husband Matthew Broderick.

“”It was today 20 years ago.” The plates moved “On October 28, she captioned an Instagram image. “All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives.”

Added she, “Happy birthday my son. I love you so.”

James was seen outdoors playing in one of the images, and in another, he was getting ready to blow out the candle on a donut.

Advertisement

In addition to his mother’s birthday greetings, James also received gifts from her famous pals, like Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen, who commented, “Happy Birthday JW! Feels like yesterday.”

Actress Ali Wentworth commented, “Oh happy happy birthday to the great @jwbr0derick.”

Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld added, “Happy Birthday JW! Love, love, love every member of our family. @jwbr0derick!”

Although Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Sarah and Matthew’s 13-year-old twin girls, are normally kept out of the public eye, James attended an event honouring the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor’s Haute Living cover in June.

See her post below:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Advertisement On June 13, at the Zero Bond club in New York, the father-and-son team posed for photographs next to the cover of the magazine while wearing suits and ties. “[Spending] time with dear ones; to have time to spend with the people you love and who love you,” Matthew said in his interview for the cover story, “that’s the greatest luxury.” Also Read Sarah Jessica Parker wore a dress that was apparently a silk shalwar kameez Sarah Jessica Parker attended the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in New York.... Advertisement