Sarah Jessica Parker wore a shalwar kameez to the premiere.

The Oscar winner went to the purple carpet event.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a shalwar kameez to the premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2, and looked just like the sassy character she plays in it.

Advertisement

The outfit is from Giorgio Armani’s Privé Fall 2023 line, which was shown at Paris Haute Couture fashion week this year.

The Oscar winner went to the purple carpet event at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City with her daughters and husband. Her subtle and stylish outfit turned heads.

The shirt looks like a digitally printed jacket or kurta, and it is worn with pleated pants that look like harem pants. At the front opening, sequin work and two front pocket designs made a bold statement. Her glamorous look was helped by a colour scheme of lilac and purple tones.

SJP paired her outfit with fancy fuchsia high heels and a bright blue clutch, which gave us major fashion goals.

Her desi fans were surprised to see her in eastern clothes, which has gotten them excited about the second part of the Halloween-themed movie again.

Advertisement

The bold colours, shape, and sky-high shoes of the outfit were all things that Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City would totally rock. The diva did her best Carrie Bradshaw impression with a lot of style.

Hocus Pocus 2 came out on September 30, and SJP is expected to play the same evil and slightly goofy witch she did in the first movie. In the first movie, she was a witch who sucked the souls of children for fun.

In Hollywood, Sarah Jessica Parker is a well-known name. The story of her popular movie and TV show Sex and the City, which was mostly about women, made her very famous. Fans all over the world loved the show.

Also Read Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler are up for third “Hocus Pocus” film: “Never Say Never” Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are as excited. They...