Sarah Khan shares adorable photos with her daughter Alyana

Sarah Khan is one of Pakistan’s most prominent actresses in the country’s drama business. She has a keen sense of writing. She picks and chooses characters who relate with the public and has a place to perform on film since she is aware of what will work with the audience. With her drama remaining the talk of the town while it was airing, Khan has been able to deliver back-to-back smashes. We had seen her in Raqs e Bismil, Hum Tum, and now we are witnessing her in Wabaal as a completely new avatar.

Sarah Khan is a talented fashionista with a unique sense of style. She usually maintains her lovely hair long, but for Wabaal, she decided to chop it short. Her most recent clicks demonstrate that she is still rocking her new look. She looked stunning while reading a book and enjoying some quality time with her daughter Alyana Falak.

Here are some recent photos of Sarah Khan, who is stunning in white:

 

She donned a white puffy sleeves top with black pants and looks beyond beauty.

 

