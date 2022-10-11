Scarlett Johansson shares about being young actress in Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson recalls being “hypersexualised” early on in her career.

She felt pigeonholed into acting roles she didn’t want to do at a young age.

The actress was interviewed by Dax Shepard for his podcast Armchair Expert.

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has revealed details about how early in her acting career, she was “objectified” and “pigeonholed.”

The Avengers: Endgame star recalls being “hypersexualized” from a young age in a recent interview on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert.

Scarlett revealed, “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do.”

The Black Widow actress said she started to worry about what others would think, “I am 40 years old”.

“It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against,” explained Lucy star

Following her role in Lost in Translation with Bill Murray, Scarlett said she felt “pigeonholed.”

Renowned Iron Man 2 actress, who portrayed the role of a character five years her senior while still a teenager, “I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been acting for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualised thing. I felt like my career was over.”

Mom-of-two stated, “It was like, ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played.’ And I was like, ‘This is it?’”

Scarlett said, “So it was scary at that time. In a weird way, I was like, is this it? I attributed a lot of that to the fact that people thought I was much, much older than I was.

However, the Don Jon actress acknowledged that situations for young actresses in Hollywood now have “changed a lot.”

“Now, I see younger actors that are in their 20s. It feels like they’re allowed to be all these different things. It’s another time, too. We’re even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic,” she explained.

There is still a long way to go, but Scarlett thought the #MeToo movement had stopped men in positions of authority from taking advantage of young actresses in the business.

She said, “It’s kind of changed but we live in a patriarchy and I feel like there’s a fundamental reality of the woman’s condition that will always be there,” furthermore continued, “it’s so baked into our culture and society that it’s hard for me to imagine that ever being not an element.”

However, Scarlett expresses optimism for the next generation of women, saying, “I have come to this realisation that it’s important to understand progress and change when it’s really meaningful. It’s not finite.”

