Edition: English
Edition: English

Schitt’s Creek creator Ben Feigin died of pancreatic cancer

  • Feigin passed away on Monday at his Los Angeles home, according to reports.
  • Feigin was the mastermind behind Creek’s side ventures that benefited from the success of the show.
  • For the final season of Schitt’s Creek, he won a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series.
The renowned CBC Television show Schitt’s Creek’s creator, Ben Feigin, has sadly passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The renowned producer reportedly passed away on Monday at his Los Angeles home, according to reports. UTA, the talent agency where he worked in his early days in the entertainment business, confirmed his death to the media.

Although Dan Levy is the name that immediately comes to mind when Schitt’s Creek is spoken, it was Feigin’s financial savvy that actually launched the programme. Feigin took the lead in the sitcom’s creation and early production by raising money through an unconventional approach that saw him licence the series on a non-exclusive basis to several international markets. Feigin was the mastermind behind Creek’s side ventures that benefited from the success of the show, including the wildly successful international tour with LiveNation, the sold-out Netflix pop-up immersive experience documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, and a variety of merchandise.

As executive producer for Schitt’s Creek’s full 6-season run from 2015 to 2020, Feigin remains a crucial contributor to the show’s ongoing popularity. Feigin equally garnered considerable praise for his substantial contributions, just like the show’s actors and crew did. For the final season of Schitt’s Creek, he won a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series, an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, and a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television for a Comedy. Additionally, in 2020 and 2021, he got back-to-back GLAAD Media Awards for outstanding comedy series.

