Scooter Braun opens about his conflict with Taylor Swift

In 2020, he sold them to an investment fund for more than $300 million.

The purchase led to a feud between the singer and her manager.

Braun says he wishes everyone involved “well” and calls the dispute a learning lesson.

Scooter Braun has expressed “regrets” over how his 2019 acquisition of Taylor Swift’s longstanding record company led to a feud between the two.

In 2019, Braun acquired the American singer-longstanding songwriter’s label, Big Machine Records, as well as the master recordings of her first six studio albums.

Later, in November 2020, he reportedly sold them to an investment fund for more than $300 million.

Swift criticized Braun at the time of the initial sale, calling him a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry.” The performer desired to acquire the master herself.

Braun, a renowned music manager who supervises Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and others, stated that the dispute was a “learning lesson.”

In a new interview with NPR’s Jay Williams, he continued, “The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, great, let’s be in business together.'”

In November 2020, Swift said, “[Braun] would never even quote my team a price” and that she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would “silence [her] forever.” Braun’s team disputed the claim.

“I can’t put myself in a place of, you know, arrogance to think that someone would just be willing to have a conversation and be excited to work with me,” he told NPR. “I don’t know these people.”

She has recently embarked on a campaign to re-record her albums to prevent the new owners of her masters from profiting from her music, urging her followers to listen to the wildly popular “Taylor’s Versions.”

He proceeded by stating that he still believes he was “treated unfairly” in the aftermath of the purchase, but that he was “from the other side” of why he felt similarly.

“So I choose to look at it as a learning lesson, a growing lesson, and I wish everyone involved well,” he concluded.

