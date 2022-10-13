Scott Disick makes his debut on The Kardashians Season 2 

Scott Disick appeared in the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Scott, 39, hung out with Kendall Jenner to give her house-flipping advise.

Scott’s first appearance in this season comes after he and Khloe Kardashian discussed Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker in season one.

“Want to remodel?” Before offering counsel, Disick asked Kendall. “Finest line: grossest mansion in best neighbourhood.”

The 26-year-old said, “Exactly. That’s exactly what, like, the base line is.”

Kendall recalled bonding with Kourtney’s ex through renovations”You know, you and I,” she told Scott, “we love just interior and homes.” she told Scott.

They also reminisced about their trips together.

“I know that we’ve like done our extremes,” Scott said. “We’ve jumped out of an airplane together, we’ve gone off-roading together, we did like pretty crazy stuff together. Would you go to space?”

Scott inquired because Pete Davidson was set to launch on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin the next week. Pete never went due to a scheduling change, and Kendall refused Scott’s invitation.

Kendall informed Scott, “I can’t travel with my nervousness.” “Flying isn’t fun. I’m not sure if rocket rides are my thing.”

“It’s too much.” he agreed.

“I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, ‘Don’t worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,'” Scott said at the time. “I’d rather be around them and be around my family than not at all.”

Scott said he feels excluded from some family occasions. Scott said he’d rather be around Kravis’ PDA and his family than not at all when Khloe pointed out he’d be at those gatherings.

The Kardashians season 2 is streaming on Hulu.

