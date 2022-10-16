Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber attend The Academy Museum Gala

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber attend The Academy Museum Gala

Articles
Advertisement
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber attend The Academy Museum Gala

Selena Gomez and Hailey attend The Academy Museum Gala

Advertisement
  • Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber attended The Academy Museum Gala 2022 on October 15.
  • Their appearance at the same event follows Hailey’s honest statement about Justin’s friendship with Selena.
  •  Hailey startled everyone when she addressed a  rumor regarding her connection with Justin that she was never sexually connected with Justin during his relationship with Selena
Advertisement

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber attended The Academy Museum Gala 2022 on October 15 in Los Angeles, they recently shared a space. Their attendance at the same event coincides with Hailey recently disclosing details about her husband Justin Bieber’s relationship with Selena in a candid interview on Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy.

Both Gomez and Bieber were seen donning black attire for the gala. The Only Murders in the Building actor attended the event in an all-black tuxedo, but Hailey looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown that showed off her abs. Several well-known Hollywood figures, including George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, among others, also attended the event.

Hailey recently startled everyone when she addressed a significant rumour regarding her connection with Justin and made it clear on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she was never sexually connected with Justin during his relationship with Selena. The model stated, “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that type, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point.” Hailey talked about the night Justin and she came at the Met Gala and Selena’s fans yelled the singer’s name. The model acknowledged hearing the screams and finding them “disrespectful.”

While Selena did not directly react to Hailey’s interview comments, in a TikTok live session with her fans, Gomez opened up about how “words matter” as she spoke about online hate.

Also Read

Selena Gomez’s documentary trailer is out
Selena Gomez’s documentary trailer is out

 Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, was released. The two-minute video offers...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Why Carrie Underwood stopped working out to be specific size?
Why Carrie Underwood stopped working out to be specific size?
Prince Harry advised to prepare for explaining 'Spare' to kids
Prince Harry advised to prepare for explaining 'Spare' to kids
Gwendlyn Brown says Christine's split from Kody helped Janelle become stronger
Gwendlyn Brown says Christine's split from Kody helped Janelle become stronger "Sisters Wives"
 Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant posing together throwback photos
 Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant posing together throwback photos
Prince Harry 'Spare' fails infront of ultimate royal 'gameplan'
Prince Harry 'Spare' fails infront of ultimate royal 'gameplan'
Pee Diddy says rapper Yung Miami likes golden showers
Pee Diddy says rapper Yung Miami likes golden showers
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story