Selena Gomez and Hailey attend The Academy Museum Gala

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber attended The Academy Museum Gala 2022 on October 15 in Los Angeles, they recently shared a space. Their attendance at the same event coincides with Hailey recently disclosing details about her husband Justin Bieber’s relationship with Selena in a candid interview on Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy.

Both Gomez and Bieber were seen donning black attire for the gala. The Only Murders in the Building actor attended the event in an all-black tuxedo, but Hailey looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown that showed off her abs. Several well-known Hollywood figures, including George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, among others, also attended the event.

Hailey recently startled everyone when she addressed a significant rumour regarding her connection with Justin and made it clear on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she was never sexually connected with Justin during his relationship with Selena. The model stated, “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that type, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point.” Hailey talked about the night Justin and she came at the Met Gala and Selena’s fans yelled the singer’s name. The model acknowledged hearing the screams and finding them “disrespectful.”

While Selena did not directly react to Hailey’s interview comments, in a TikTok live session with her fans, Gomez opened up about how “words matter” as she spoke about online hate.