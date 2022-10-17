The Only Murders in the Building actor and the model can be seen laughing and cuddling in the viral pictures,

After recent photos of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber from the Academy Museum Gala went viral, their fans were ecstatic.

The Only Murders in the Building actor and the model can be seen laughing and cuddling in the viral pictures, which were taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton.

The images put an end to the rumours that the two women were at odds because they each had a crush on Justin Bieber.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the photographs were meant to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty (@tyrellhampton)

“Selena Gomez hugging Hailey Bieber and posing for photos is honestly the most wholesome (expletive),” one fan of the duo wrote on social media as per The Independent.

“People love to put women up against each other, especially over a man, but we are the most compassionate and loving creatures and that (expletive) proves it,” it added.

“Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber hugging made my entire year,” another happy user penned while one said, “World peace has been found.”

One fan even wrote that the Peaches singer would now use the snaps as his new wallpaper while one other user noted that the pictures will “go down in history.”

