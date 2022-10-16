Advertisement
Edition: English
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Selena Gomez looks gorgeous on the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala
Articles
Selena Gomez looks gorgeous at Academy Museum Gala

  • Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala.
  • The event was hosted in the museum’s Los Angeles headquarters.
  • Other big names included George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts, Joe Jonas, and Tilda Swinton.
Selena Gomez caught everyone’s attention as she walked down the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala event, which was hosted in the museum’s Los Angeles headquarters.

At a Thursday event, the Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, showcased her slender figure by modelling a fitted black tuxedo jacket and flared pants.

Selena Gomez looks drop dead gorgeous in black at the Academy Museum Gala

Gomez complemented her gorgeous ensemble with a silver statement ring and sparkling earrings while keeping her raven hair tucked behind her ears.

The Disney actress chose a natural makeup look with a glossy nude lip and a dazzling brown smoky eye.

Hollywood’s biggest personalities, including George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, among others, also attended the event.

The Icon Award went to Julia Roberts as well, and the Visionary Award went to Tilda Swinton.

Selena Gomez’s documentary trailer is out
Selena Gomez’s documentary trailer is out

 Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, was released. The two-minute video offers...

