Selena Gomez upcoming documentary is all about her struggle with bipolar diagnosis

My Mind & Me by Gomez will launch on Apple TV+ on November 4.

In the upcoming documentary My Mind & Me, Selena Gomez will provide a thorough account of her mental health journey.

The singer of “Calm Down” has released a trailer for a documentary about her six-year struggle with mental health challenges.

The 30-year-old actress and singer recall getting diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the TikTok teaser.

“When I first got out, I didn’t know how I’d cope with my diagnosis,” recalls Gomez. “What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day .”

“I’m grateful to be alive,” the singer says, adding, “Let me make a promise, I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again.”

Gomez initially disclosed her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2015 and ultimately took a hiatus from the public eye to concentrate on her health.

