Selena Gomez upcoming documentary is all about her struggle with bipolar diagnosis

Britney Spears clarifies the air of a recent IG post on Selena Gomez
The 40-year-old pop artist made it clear in an Instagram post on...
In the upcoming documentary My Mind & Me, Selena Gomez will provide a thorough account of her mental health journey.
The singer of “Calm Down” has released a trailer for a documentary about her six-year struggle with mental health challenges.
The 30-year-old actress and singer recall getting diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the TikTok teaser.
“When I first got out, I didn’t know how I’d cope with my diagnosis,” recalls Gomez. “What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day .”
“I’m grateful to be alive,” the singer says, adding, “Let me make a promise, I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again.”
Gomez initially disclosed her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2015 and ultimately took a hiatus from the public eye to concentrate on her health.
My Mind & Me by Gomez will launch on Apple TV+ on November 4.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.