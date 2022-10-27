Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Selena Gomez upcoming documentary is all about her struggle with bipolar diagnosis

Selena Gomez upcoming documentary is all about her struggle with bipolar diagnosis

Articles
Advertisement
Selena Gomez upcoming documentary is all about her struggle with bipolar diagnosis

American actress and singer Selena Gomez

Advertisement
  • Selena Gomez has released a trailer for a documentary.
  • My Mind & Me by Gomez will launch on Apple TV+ on November 4.
  • She revealed her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2015.
Advertisement

In the upcoming documentary My Mind & Me, Selena Gomez will provide a thorough account of her mental health journey.

The singer of “Calm Down” has released a trailer for a documentary about her six-year struggle with mental health challenges.

The 30-year-old actress and singer recall getting diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the TikTok teaser.

“When I first got out, I didn’t know how I’d cope with my diagnosis,” recalls Gomez. “What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day .”

“I’m grateful to be alive,” the singer says, adding, “Let me make a promise, I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again.”

Gomez initially disclosed her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2015 and ultimately took a hiatus from the public eye to concentrate on her health.

Advertisement

My Mind & Me by Gomez will launch on Apple TV+ on November 4.

Also Read

Britney Spears clarifies the air of a recent IG post on Selena Gomez
Britney Spears clarifies the air of a recent IG post on Selena Gomez

The 40-year-old pop artist made it clear in an Instagram post on...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story