Shadow and Bone is coming to Netflix with season 3 in 2023

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will be available on Netflix worldwide in 2023. The extensive season 2 preview that follows includes all the information we currently know about the new characters we may anticipate, the anticipated plot, casting news, and season 2 sneak peeks.

Recap: On April 23, 2021, Netflix released the first season of the fantasy series, which is based on the Grishaverse book series by Leigh Bardugo.

Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, and Kit Young were all part of the inaugural season’s cast.

Here are some essential details regarding season 2 in case you don’t have time to read the entire article:

According to reports, each episode of the show costs between $3,000,000 and $4,999,999. Season 2’s filming took place from January to June 2022.

Lewis Tan, Jack Wolfe, Patrick Gibson, and Anna Leong Brophy have all joined the cast.

For season 2, Eric Heisserer will continue to direct the programme. For season 2, Joseph Trapanese will compose once more.

Season 2’s release date has only been given as 2023 in general.

The Netflix Tudum event saw the release of a sneak peek video.

On June 7th, 2021—just under two months after the start of season 1—the show was renewed.

We stated that the second season of the show has been actively developed for a considerable amount of time, despite the fact that there is still plenty of source material to come.

Official renewal, however, didn’t occur until Netflix’s Geeked Week in 2021. A video with the cast discussing the renewal was released along with the renewal.

Shawn Levy, who worked on the programme as an executive producer, said on the renewal:

“My 21 Laps colleagues and I are thrilled that audiences around the world can continue to explore the Grishaverse and revel in the epic, unique storytelling of Shadow and Bone.

The fun of our jobs as producers is the collaboration with creative partners who inspire us.

Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer are two such partners; together they have created a world and pantheon of characters that fans all over the globe have embraced. We can’t wait to take viewers on the wild ride that comes next…”

In the first 28 days, the show was viewed by 55 million Netflix subscribers, according to Netflix. That places the programme at number eight among all-time popular English TV series.

Additionally, this agrees with statistics compiled on the top 10. With a commendable 16,342 points collected globally, it is presently placed eighth for the most points overall, behind Vincenzo but ahead of Snowpiercer. On Netflix, it also achieved the 14th-largest first-day launch since March 2020.

According to Netflix, the show ranked first in 79 different nations.

The programme once had a certified fresh rating, however it has now fallen to 87%, while the audience score continues to have a 90% rating.

For season 2, the following cast members have been confirmed:

Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov)

Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev)

Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker)

Amita Suman (Inej)

Kit Young (Jesper Fahey)

Ben Barnes (General Kirigan)

Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar) – Promoted to series regular for season 2

Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) – Promoted to series regular for season 2

Daisy Head (Genya Safin) – Promoted to series regular for season 2

We received confirmation of the new cast members for Shadow and Bone season 2 around the middle of January 2022.

Season 2’s casting director was still Sophie Holland (who also handles casting for The Witcher and You on Netflix).

Before we get into season 2 theories, here is a quick summary of the season 1 finale.

For the last time, our heroes join the fray, and once more, more demises are anticipated. Kirigan uses Alina’s developing abilities to construct a fresh tunnel of light that allows her to escape the fold’s gloom. There is a major altercation, and the globe appears to be more divided than ever.

Many of the protagonists are still struggling to understand the stag’s power, but Alina discovers in a vision that only she, not Kirigan, is capable of using it.

Ben Barnes has spoken on how his character would adapt to his newfound strength in season 2, saying:

“He’s someone who has had an army, and has been in charge of this medieval hierarchy, someone who’s revered and feared. But he’s even more alone now – with a handful of vendettas, and an amassed group of people trying to kill him.

He’s sort of all-powerful now. He just has to think something dark, and it will happen. So it’ll be interesting to see which characters we find him interacting with going forward.”

Alina and Mal will likely pair up with a new ally in the second season as they search for another mythological target that will help them in their struggle against Kirigan, according to a season 2 synopsis seen by What’s on Netflix.

The Crows, who have returned to Ketterdam and are facing battle against old foes, will also play a significant role in season 2 (and are even rumoured to have their own spin-off series).

Political intrigue, violent wars, soaring ships, reunited friends, new nations, and a family secret that will defy all expectations are promised for season 2.

The only season of the show that has been renewed so far is the second.

Leigh Bardugo, the author of the book series, says there is “so much plot,” and that she wishes there were five seasons.

As a side note, we’ve also heard whispers that a spin-off, focusing on the Crows who were crucial to season 1, may be in the works.

In 2023, Shadow and Bone: Destinies, a new mobile game for the series, will be made available via Netflix.

