  • Shagufta Ejaz posts a cute photo in support of her husband, Yahya Siddiqui
  • Shagufita Ejaz, a 52-year-old Pakistani actress and model, has been married twice in her life.
  • She divorced her first spouse a long time ago.
  • But, in the interim, she met a good man named Yahya Siddiqui and decided to marry him again.
You are all aware that for the past 25 years, Pakistani talented actress Shagufta Ejaz has been busy earning people’s hearts in the showbiz sector. And throughout this time, she witnessed both the good and terrible aspects of the entertainment industry, but she didn’t back down and appeared to be busy doing her good work. As a result, this celebrity is now known as the institution of acting.

Shagufita Ejaz, a 52-year-old Pakistani actress and model, has been married twice in her life. According to sources, she divorced her first spouse a long time ago. Nobody knows what caused Shagufta and her first husband’s divorce. But, in the interim, she met a good man named Yahya Siddiqui and decided to marry him again, making him her second husband.

Shaughta Ejaz’s first spouse left her four daughters. And, just a few days ago, she married her eldest daughter with tremendous hoopla, which became the focus of social media attention. Shagufta claims that my four daughters see Yahya Siddiqui as their father, and that they get along well with him and adore him.

However, in today’s article, we will see that prominent Pakistani model and actress Shaughta Ejaz revealed some fresh family images of herself and her husband Yahya Siddiqui spending time together. The ancient husband and wife may be seen in the viral images falling in love with one other. Her four daughters, on the other hand, are quite close to their parents and frequently accompany them on vacation.

If you want to see photos of Shafqat Ejaz and her second husband, Yahya Siddiqui, scroll down.

