Shagufta Ejaz shares her night routine video with fans

Shagufta Ejaz is a talent and beauty all in one. Despite having entered the industry many years ago, she continues to make an impression every time she appears on television and in whatever capacity. Now that she has completely changed, we can interact with her directly on social media in addition to watching her perform on our television screens. She always gives her admirers a heartfelt response. Shagufta Ejaz is as stunning as ever and continues to captivate with her appearance and sense of style.

According to Shagufta, her routine becomes quite difficult when she is shooting and on call, and it undoubtedly affects her skin as well. She, however, consistently adheres to her nightly skincare routine, which has undoubtedly benefited her in the long run.

She always cleans her face before applying makeup when she returns from a set. She prefers coconut oil for that, but when she has a shoot the next day, she utilizes non-oil cleansers. In order to keep her skin hydrated, she also massages her face with water and serum.

In order to keep up with her busy schedule, Shagufta Ejaz also exercises briefly and stretches before she shuts down for the day.

She looks amazing and has flawless skin, so the routine is clearly working for her.

Watch her video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxKVBnv4LRM&t=189s

