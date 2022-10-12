Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to film last schedule in Rajasthan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are getting ready for the last leg of their upcoming film, Jawan, which will be directed by Atlee.

They have already been in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Soon, they would start the last part of the shoot.

A source close to the situation said, “It will be a 20-day schedule, so Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara can call it a film wrap. The team is ready to go and is already on its way to make sure everything goes as planned. There will be a high level of security. But because Nayanthara has twins and wants to spend time with them, the makers are trying to figure out a good date.”

Nayanthara could have completed her portion during the Chennai session, but she was gone for personal reasons, thus the critical parts with SRK will be filmed in Rajasthan.

SRK tweeted about his past 30 days working on Jawan. He met Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay. Shah Rukh Khan spoke with Vijay Sethupathi and appreciated Jawan’s director Atlee and his wife Priya for their hospitality.

The actor tweeted, “What a 30 days RCE crew!” Thalaivar’s benediction… I saw a movie with Nayanthara, went to a party with Anirudh, spoke with @VijaySethuOffl and Thalapathy, and @actorvijay gave me great food. Thanks, Atlee and Priya. Now I must learn Chicken 65!”

