Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to film last schedule in Rajasthan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to film last schedule in Rajasthan

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to film last schedule in Rajasthan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to film last schedule in Rajasthan

Advertisement
  • Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are getting ready for the last leg of their upcoming film, Jawan, which will be directed by Atlee.
  • They have already been in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
  • Soon, they would start the last part of the shoot.
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are getting ready for the last leg of their upcoming film, Jawan, which will be directed by Atlee. They have already been in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Soon, they would start the last part of the shoot. Sources say that the two will soon be in Rajasthan filming a key scene for the movie.

A source close to the situation said, “It will be a 20-day schedule, so Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara can call it a film wrap. The team is ready to go and is already on its way to make sure everything goes as planned. There will be a high level of security. But because Nayanthara has twins and wants to spend time with them, the makers are trying to figure out a good date.”

Nayanthara could have completed her portion during the Chennai session, but she was gone for personal reasons, thus the critical parts with SRK will be filmed in Rajasthan.

SRK tweeted about his past 30 days working on Jawan. He met Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay. Shah Rukh Khan spoke with Vijay Sethupathi and appreciated Jawan’s director Atlee and his wife Priya for their hospitality.

The actor tweeted, “What a 30 days RCE crew!” Thalaivar’s benediction… I saw a movie with Nayanthara, went to a party with Anirudh, spoke with @VijaySethuOffl and Thalapathy, and @actorvijay gave me great food. Thanks, Atlee and Priya. Now I must learn Chicken 65!”

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan enlists Lior Raz from “Fauda” for Aryan Khan: Here’s Why
Shah Rukh Khan enlists Lior Raz from “Fauda” for Aryan Khan: Here’s Why

The literary abilities of Aryan Khan are taken very seriously by Shah...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gisele Bündchen works out as Tom Brady's NFL season comes to an end
Gisele Bündchen works out as Tom Brady's NFL season comes to an end
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold 750,000 copies across UK
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sold 750,000 copies across UK
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart went on bowling date
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart went on bowling date
Akshay Kumar writes loving letter to his wife on 22nd anniversary
Akshay Kumar writes loving letter to his wife on 22nd anniversary
Behroze Sabzwari dances at a wedding with Celebrities
Behroze Sabzwari dances at a wedding with Celebrities
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story