Shah Rukh Khan meets fans in Chennai after wrapping Jawan

Articles
  • SRK recently arranged a special meet-and-greet with his fans.
  • During his stay, his followers demanded that his staff organise a hotel meet-up.
  • Sudhir Kothari, the owner of the Twitter account SRKCHENNAIFC, leaked information about the meeting.
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most admired performers in Bollywood. The celebrity will make a triumphant return to the big screen with several really interesting projects. He made his debut on the big screen in 1992 with Deewana and has since delivered other outstanding performances in films such as Chak De India, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Main Hoon Na, Raees, Fan, Ra. One, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, and others.

After completing the filming period for his forthcoming film Jawan in Chennai, SRK recently arranged a special meet-and-greet with his fans. During his stay, SRK’s followers demanded that his staff organise a hotel meet-up. According to the media, on October 8, Shah Rukh Khan will meet approximately twenty followers. Sudhir Kothari, the owner of the Twitter account SRKCHENNAIFC, leaked information about the meeting. “I reached out to Pooja Dadlani ma’am and Karuna (Badwal) ma’am who manage sir. They spoke to sir, who said that he would like to meet us once he finishes the shoot,” he claimed, adding, “After a few days I got a call that sir will meet us on October 8 which was the day when he wrapped up the Chennai schedule of Jawaan.”

Take a look:

In addition, he stated that SRK had invited them to a five-star hotel, booked two rooms for them, and attended to all of their needs. Later, a manager and two butlers were assigned to them so that they could order from the entire menu. Kothari disclosed that Shah Rukh met with each of them separately in his suite and allowed them ample time to converse, take photographs, and offer their gifts. “He didn’t rush and was very gentle and soft-spoken and heard everyone and interacted really sweetly. While leaving he told us to have dinner and go,” he stated.

