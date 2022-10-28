Shah Rukh Khan praises both male and female cricketers get same match fee

Shah Rukh Khan praises both male and female cricketers for getting the same match fee.

Shah Rukh Khan praised the BCCI’s decision to implement a pay equity policy by paying international women cricketers the same match fee as men, which was announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah hours earlier. Shah Rukh is a well-known cricket fan and the owner of several cricket teams, including the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Sport is a “wonderful equaliser,” according to the actor, who hoped that other boards would be motivated to follow suit.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared, “What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser ( in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow.”

What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser ( in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow. https://t.co/Ko1pZpWm8z — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2022

