Shah Rukh Khan praises both male and female cricketers get same match fee

  • Shah Rukh Khan praises both male and female cricketers for getting the same match fee.
  • Shah Rukh who owns multiple cricket teams including the IPL
  • Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared Jay Shah’s original announcement, writing, ‘What a good front foot shot.’
Shah Rukh Khan praised the BCCI’s decision to implement a pay equity policy by paying international women cricketers the same match fee as men, which was announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah hours earlier. Shah Rukh is a well-known cricket fan and the owner of several cricket teams, including the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Sport is a “wonderful equaliser,” according to the actor, who hoped that other boards would be motivated to follow suit.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and shared, “What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser ( in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow.”

