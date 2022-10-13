Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to film last schedule in Rajasthan
Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, will debut next year. It’s a much-anticipated movie. Action film directed by Siddharth Anand. Since the film’s announcement in March, fans have been enthusiastic about SRK’s comeback. Pathaan was filmed in Dubai, Mumbai, and Spain.
Sheykhar Ravjiani discusses Pathaan’s music.
Sheykhar Ravjiani, Pathaan’s song composer, recently updated fans. He tweeted: “Back to #pathaan and @iamsrk’s electrifying power. It’ll explode. It’ll get you up! More? #VishalDadlani @kumaarofficial #siddharthanand @yrf ” Todu gaane hai, jisne bhi sune hain sab aisa hi kehte hain, responded Vishal Dadlani. Baaki, aap tak pahunche tab aap mujhe zaroor batayega.”
Back to the musicverse of #pathaan and the electrifying power of @iamsrk
It’s definitely gonna blow up! 👊🏼It’s positively going to get you off the floor! Need I say more? 😉 #vishalandsheykhar @VishalDadlani @kumaarofficial #siddharthanand @yrf pic.twitter.com/LD16XxelfXAdvertisement
— SHEYKHAR (@ShekharRavjiani) October 12, 2022
Pathaan will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on January 25, 2023. After Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor and Deepika will work together again. Shah Rukh Khan and John’s debut film is Pathaan.
