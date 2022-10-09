Shah Rukh Khan trains son Aryan Khan with ‘Fauda’ director

Aryan Khan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series.

Shah Rukh Khan has recruited Israeli director Lior Raz, who also created the ‘Fauda’ series, to teach Aryan Khan for his writing debut.

The show is scheduled to premiere by the end of 2022.

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has opted to work behind the camera, unlike his father. For his son, Aryan Khan’s debut as a writer, Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone untouched. It was reported earlier today that the casting process for Aryan Khan’s first project as a writer has begun, and the show is scheduled to premiere by the end of 2022. Aryan Khan and Bilal Siddiqui, who co-wrote the ‘Bard Of Blood’ series starring Emraan Hashmi, are also co-writing this script.

Now, the media has learned exclusively that Shah Rukh Khan has recruited Israeli director Lior Raz, who also created the ‘Fauda’ series, to teach Aryan Khan for his writing debut. According to a source close to Khan, “Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction.”

We attempted to contact Aryan Khan’s team for comment, but they were unavailable.

Now that Suhana Khan is about to make her debut in the Indian adaptation of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Aryan Khan is also close to establishing himself in the industry.

