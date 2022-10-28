Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli and others hail BCCI’s decision of equal pay for both men and women

Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra responded to BCCI’s decision to award male and female players equal match money.

Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, announced on Twitter yesterday that women cricketers will be paid equally.

The tweet stated, “I’m glad to announce @BCCI’s first action towards combating prejudice.

Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra react to BCCI decision.

Shah Rukh Khan praised the BCCI on Twitter a few hours earlier. “Good front foot shot,” he wrote. Sports being an equalizer (in more ways than one) hope it will pave the way for others.” SRK loves cricket and owns numerous teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. However, Virat Kohli posted “Phenomenal news” on his Instagram stories. Anushka shared the news with several clapping emojis. Priyanka Chopra posted a viral video of cricketer Deepti Sharma with the equal pay announcement.

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra.

SRK has three anticipated 2023 acting releases. In Pathaan, he stars with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also possesses Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Chakda ‘Xpress would bring back Anushka Sharma.

Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Citadel, the Russo brothers’ online series, will include Priyanka. She also stars in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. After The Sky Is Pink in 2019, this is her comeback to cinema.

