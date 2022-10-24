Advertisement
date 2022-10-24
Shah Rukh Khan visits work with Gauri Khan and AbRam on Diwali

Shah Rukh Khan visits work with Gauri Khan and AbRam on Diwali

  • Shah Rukh Khan, an actor, made an unusual appearance in Mumbai.
  • He was photographed leaving for work on Diwali with his wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam.
  • Many fans commended Shah Rukh for his understated appearance shortly after the video went viral.
Shah Rukh Khan, an actor, made an unusual appearance in Mumbai. He was photographed leaving for work on Diwali with his wife Gauri Khan and their son AbRam. In contrast to other celebrities throughout the holiday season, he chose a straightforward black kurta instead of extravagant clothing.

A video shows Shah Rukh’s automobile pulling up to the Red Chillies Entertainment building, where his production company is located. He exited his vehicle and waited for others. Gauri Khan and AbRam joined him. Pooja Dadlani, his manager, was also present with the family.

 

Many fans commended Shah Rukh for his understated appearance shortly after the video went viral. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Omg his glimpse made my day.” “Sharukh is looking smart here….yes,” added another fan.

Rich Diwali parties are regularly held at the residence of Shah Rukh and Gauri. The couple, however, has made the decision to skip it. It was previously revealed by his manager Pooja that Mannat will not be hosting a party this year.

Last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, Shah Rukh. The movie also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in addition to Shah Rukh. The movie cost 200 crores to make, but only made 186 crores at the box office.

With Pathaan, the actor will return after a four-year absence. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and others are featured in the action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is scheduled to premiere on January 25, 2023.

He is also working on two more projects. In Jawan, he will work alongside the filmmaker Atlee. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will also appear. On June 2, 2023, Jawan will be available in theatres in five different languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Shah Rukh also stars as the lead in Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie will debut in theatres on December 22, 2023.

