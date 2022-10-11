Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Articles
Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

  • Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday.
  • He also revealed what is the one thing he has picked up from him as an actor.
  • Shah Rukh wrote in his tweet, “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father, and superhuman.
On Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, actor Shah Rukh sent him heartfelt birthday wishes. He also told what one thing he learned from Amitabh and said a prayer for his health. Shah Rukh posted an old video clip of him and Amitabh saying, “We love each other” (Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum).

Shah Rukh wrote in his tweet, “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father, and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir.”

Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor, producer, and television personality from India. He was born in Delhi, India on November 2nd, 1965. Khan has appeared in over 80 Hindi films. He is well-known for being one of the most successful celebrities in the world. He has 29.2 million followers on his Instagram account.

