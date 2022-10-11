Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday.

He also revealed what is the one thing he has picked up from him as an actor.

On Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, actor Shah Rukh sent him heartfelt birthday wishes. He also told what one thing he learned from Amitabh and said a prayer for his health. Shah Rukh posted an old video clip of him and Amitabh saying, “We love each other” (Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum).

Shah Rukh wrote in his tweet, “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father, and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir.”

One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/2biJ6bK9xU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2022

