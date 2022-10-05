Advertisement
Shahbaz Khan: ‘Ramleela has so much to teach us’

  • Shahbaz Khan plays Ravana at the ongoing Ramleela in Ayodhya.
  • Chandrakanta actor says as an individual he takes away a lot from the entire act.
  • we need to awaken the goodness inside us, and that’s why he wants to spread the message.
Shahbaz Khan is an Indian actor from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He is famous for playing lead roles in television serials such as Chandrakanta.

Actor Shahbaz Khan, who plays Ravana in the play Ayodhya ki Ramleela, says that both the play as a whole and the character he plays on stage have a lot to teach. The actor who plays Chandrakanta says that he gets a lot out of the story for himself, besides spreading the message that good will win over evil.

“See, in today’s world we have so many Ravana around us in the form of evil deeds that have taken front seat. And Ramleela is all about bringing those good deeds in you to the forefront. The reason for doing Ramleela is also to show people how abhimaan aur ahankaar (ego and arrogance) can ruin lives. We just need to awaken the goodness inside us,” explains Khan during his trip to Ayodhya.

“As an actor and individual, I just try to spread this message to all. And, personally too every time there is so much to take away from Ramleela. Also, staging it in Ayodhya is a great feeling in itself and the kind of reach it has — over 30 million on Doordarshan is a truly magical.”

