Shaheen Bhatt talks about comments on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

The sister of Alia Bhatt and novelist Shaheen Bhatt has responded to remarks made on social networking sites regarding the actress being pregnant before her wedding. Shaheen Bhatt discussed the rumours that Alia will stop working because she is ready to become a mother in a recent interview.

On April 14, 2022, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor announced their marriage after a protracted courtship. An private ceremony was held at Ranbir’s home in Mumbai for the wedding. The pair revealed in June that they are prepared to welcome parenthood after two months of marriage. Alia published a photo on Instagram showing Ranbir sitting next to her while she slept on a hospital bed.

Speaking about it, Shaheen said, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”Shaheen also said, “It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that.”

Recently, Alia shared pictures from her baby shower. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures and captioned them, “Just … love (yellow heart emojis).” The pictures featured Alia, Ranbir, the Kapoor family members and her friends.

Alia last appeared with Ranbir in Brahmastra Part 1. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy were also present. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan made cameo appearances in the movie. with Ayan Mukerji in charge. the September 9 release of the movie.

She will also appear in Heart of Stone, her first Hollywood production, alongside actors including Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Sophie Okonedo. In 2023, the movie will have its sole Netflix debut. She also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by Karan Johar in addition to that. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh are also featured in the movie. It’s scheduled to come out in 2023.