Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shaheen Bhatt talks about comments on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Shaheen Bhatt talks about comments on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Articles
Advertisement
Shaheen Bhatt talks about comments on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Shaheen Bhatt talks about comments on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

Advertisement
  • Shaheen Bhatt discussed the rumours that Alia will stop working because she is ready to become a mother in a recent interview.
  • Speaking about it, Shaheen said, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey.”
  • Recently, Alia shared pictures from her baby shower.
Advertisement

The sister of Alia Bhatt and novelist Shaheen Bhatt has responded to remarks made on social networking sites regarding the actress being pregnant before her wedding. Shaheen Bhatt discussed the rumours that Alia will stop working because she is ready to become a mother in a recent interview.

On April 14, 2022, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor announced their marriage after a protracted courtship. An private ceremony was held at Ranbir’s home in Mumbai for the wedding. The pair revealed in June that they are prepared to welcome parenthood after two months of marriage. Alia published a photo on Instagram showing Ranbir sitting next to her while she slept on a hospital bed.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt has a ‘chaat day’ with her sister Shaheen Bhatt
Alia Bhatt has a ‘chaat day’ with her sister Shaheen Bhatt

With pregnancy cravings kicking in, Alia is indulging into some yummy food....

Speaking about it, Shaheen said, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”Shaheen also said, “It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that.”

Recently, Alia shared pictures from her baby shower. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures and captioned them, “Just … love (yellow heart emojis).” The pictures featured Alia, Ranbir, the Kapoor family members and her friends.

Alia last appeared with Ranbir in Brahmastra Part 1. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy were also present. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan made cameo appearances in the movie. with Ayan Mukerji in charge. the September 9 release of the movie.

Advertisement

Also Read

Shaheen Bhatt celebrates Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding month, with photos
Shaheen Bhatt celebrates Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding month, with photos

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated one month of marriage...

She will also appear in Heart of Stone, her first Hollywood production, alongside actors including Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Sophie Okonedo. In 2023, the movie will have its sole Netflix debut. She also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by Karan Johar in addition to that. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh are also featured in the movie. It’s scheduled to come out in 2023.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Ayesha Mano's new dance video fails to impress
Watch: Ayesha Mano's new dance video fails to impress
Hania Aamir and sister set sibling goals in latest clicks
Hania Aamir and sister set sibling goals in latest clicks
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story