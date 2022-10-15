Shahveer Jafry attends a family wedding together with his wife; see photos
Shahveer Jafry used to be a YouTuber, but now he acts. We've...
Pakistani Canadian YouTuber Shahveer Jafry. Shahveer doesn’t need an introduction, since his YouTube videos have made him famous.
In Pakistan, there are a lot of famous YouTubers who became famous overnight and are now also known as celebrities.
Both of them got married in Lahore, and it was a big deal. Zaid Ali T, Sham Idrees, Ducky Bhai, and other well-known people from Pakistan were also at Shahveer Jafry’s wedding.
Videos of Pakistani YouTuber Shahveer Jafry cuddling his wife in Turkey are getting a lot of attention. Both the husband and the wife have clearly fallen in love with each other. But when people saw these pictures, they told Shahveer that it would be better if he kept his love life to himself.
In the year 2022, well-known Pakistani YouTuber Shahveer turned 28 years old. In 2022, he married Ayesha Beig, a fashion and Instagram blogger. This was the start of his married life.
