Shailesh Lodha labels himself ‘sentimental fool’ for leaving Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

Shailesh Lodha was the star of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Shailesh quit the show rather unceremoniously.

Shailesh’s exit from the show, he has been replaced by Sachin Shroff .

Shailesh Lodha starred in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 14 years. From the start of the popular sitcom in 2008 until a few months ago, the actor portrayed the show’s narrator and title character. Shailesh abruptly left the show earlier this year. The actor discussed his resignation in a recent interview, labelling himself a sentimental idiot for being attached to it.

One of the most well-liked and often-seen sitcoms on Hindi television is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was produced by Asit Kumar Modi and debuted on Sab TV in 2008. After Shailesh left the programme, Sachin Shroff assumed his place in the part. Dilip Joshi, Bhavya Gandhi, Amit Bhatt, and Munmun Datta are also featured in the show.

Shailesh told Siddharth Kannan that he liked the show more and more as time went on. “We Indians are emotional so attachment is natural. I call myself an emotional idiot. I am a sentimental fool. You work on something for 14 years, attachment is natural.”