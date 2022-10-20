Shakira appears to trash ex-Gerard Pique in “Monotonia”

The recent song, Monotony, appears to highlight her romance and breakup with Gerard Pique.

In the song video, Shakira is shot in the chest.

While brokenheartedly strolling through a supermarket by a man with a bazooka.

Shakira seemed to poke fun at Gerard Pique in the recently released song Monotonia, few months after their unexpected breakup.

The Waka Waka hitmaker’s most recent song, Monotony, which is translated as “Monotony in English,” appears to highlight her romance and breakup with the Barcelona star.

She said, “It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine. It was monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt me. I knew this would happen.”

“It’s a necessary goodbye. What used to be incredible became routine. Your lips don’t taste of anything to me. Now it’s the complete opposite.”

“You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what you used to be,” Shakira said.

“Distant with your attitude, and that filled me with worry. You didn’t give even half. I know I gave more than you.”

As Pique once wore the same attire in Shakia’s 2017 single Me Enamore, Shakia’s fans assume the man who plays the role of the footballer in the video is the one who originally played the part.

In June 2022, Shakira and Pique made their split official after over 12 years of marriage. Milan and Sasha, the couple’s two boys, are also theirs.

