Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shakira appears to trash ex-Gerard Pique in “Monotonia

Shakira appears to trash ex-Gerard Pique in “Monotonia

Articles
Advertisement
Shakira appears to trash ex-Gerard Pique in “Monotonia

Shakira appears to trash ex-Gerard Pique in “Monotonia”

Advertisement
  • The recent song, Monotony, appears to highlight her romance and breakup with Gerard Pique.
  • In the song video, Shakira is shot in the chest.
  • While brokenheartedly strolling through a supermarket by a man with a bazooka.
Advertisement

Shakira seemed to poke fun at Gerard Pique in the recently released song Monotonia, few months after their unexpected breakup.

The Waka Waka hitmaker’s most recent song, Monotony, which is translated as “Monotony in English,” appears to highlight her romance and breakup with the Barcelona star.

She said, “It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine. It was monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt me. I knew this would happen.”

“It’s a necessary goodbye. What used to be incredible became routine. Your lips don’t taste of anything to me. Now it’s the complete opposite.”

“You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what you used to be,” Shakira said.

“Distant with your attitude, and that filled me with worry. You didn’t give even half. I know I gave more than you.”

Advertisement

In the song video, Shakira is shot in the chest while brokenheartedly strolling through a supermarket by a man with a bazooka wearing a white hoodie and grey pants.

As Pique once wore the same attire in Shakia’s 2017 single Me Enamore, Shakia’s fans assume the man who plays the role of the footballer in the video is the one who originally played the part.

In June 2022, Shakira and Pique made their split official after over 12 years of marriage. Milan and Sasha, the couple’s two boys, are also theirs.

Also Read

Shakira reveals about debuts of her new song, “Monotonia”
Shakira reveals about debuts of her new song, “Monotonia”

Shakira teased her new song Monotonía with cryptic social media posts. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hrithik Roshan attends Saba Azad's Lollapalooza event
Hrithik Roshan attends Saba Azad's Lollapalooza event
Merub Ali Looks Glamourous In Black Valvet Outfit
Merub Ali Looks Glamourous In Black Valvet Outfit
Faisal Quraishi Gives List Of New Brilliant Pakistani Actors
Faisal Quraishi Gives List Of New Brilliant Pakistani Actors
Claire Danes says her 4-year-old son is against her pregnancy  
Claire Danes says her 4-year-old son is against her pregnancy  
Faisal Quraishi tells about proposing wife Sana
Faisal Quraishi tells about proposing wife Sana
Deepika Padukone visited Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone visited Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story