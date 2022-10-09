Shakira posts video of heart crushed after breakup

Advertisement
  • Shakira recently split from Gerard Piqué, her 10-year partner.
  • The singer shared a video with a visual message and commentary suggesting mourning.
  • The Hips Don’t Lie singer is accused of tax evasion in Spain.
Shakira recently split from Gerard Piqué, her 10-year partner. The singer’s recent social media behaviour seems to indicate the same, as she shared confusing statements and a video with a visual message and commentary suggesting mourning.

Shakira posted a video on Instagram Saturday showing a human heart being stomped on. The singer posted the video with a note saying she was hurt “I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen,” Shakira’s post sparked speculation about a new single or album. Shakira earlier tweeted a remark saying, “Monotony was to blame.”

The couple who declared their relationship in 2011 recently announced their split. Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, are their sons. The singer and player announced their breakup in June. Shakira described her split the darkest hour of her life in an Elle interview. The singer said she shielded their children from media reports of her and Gerard’s breakup.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer is accused of tax evasion in Spain. The musician is accused of tax fraud for not paying 14.5 million euros. A Barcelona judge has ordered Shakira to face tax fraud charges. The singer denies the accusations and says she owes the Spanish Tax Agency nothing. Shakira may face eight years in prison.

[embdpost slug=”/gerard-pique-shakiras-ex-makes-fun-of-her-age-difference/”]

