Shakira reveals about debuts of her new song, “Monotonia”

Shakira teased her new song Monotonía with cryptic social media posts.

She also shared the cover art of her upcoming track.

The much-awaited song is slated to be released on 19th October 2022.

Shakira teased her new song “Monotonia” with cryptic social media tweets, which sent the internet into a frenzy, following her breakup with Gerard Pique.

Before revealing the image for the album cover of her upcoming song, the Waka Waka singer posted a number of videos to her Instagram account.

The Spanish-language text in the singer from Columbia’s three brief videos reads, “It wasn’t your fault,” “mine either,” and “it was the monotony’s fault.”

Another video on her Instagram showed a human heart being realistically crushed by a black shoe with the message, “Nunca dije nada, pero me dolía. Yo sabía que esto pasaría.”

The caption of the 45-year-old celebrity reads, “I never said anything, but it hurt. I knew that this would happen.”

Finally, Shakira unveiled the much-anticipated song’s cover art. It will be released on October 19, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

This comes after Shakira was seen with Pique outside a law office; the two had split up after dating for 12 years.

After announcing their separation in June of this year, the couple is reportedly at odds about custody of their children, Sasha and Milan.

