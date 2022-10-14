Shamoon Abbasi barely avoids car crash on motorway

Shamoon Abbasi is a Pakistani actor, director, and screenwriter, best known for portraying villain roles.

In his most recent Instagram post, the actor who plays Durj showed fans a video of his car and told them that the brakes on his car brake failure on the M9 motorway. He got out of a big accident without getting hurt.

He wrote, “Last night we skipped a major accident on the highway M9. Thanks to Allah we didn’t receive any injuries. We all are safe but the car was about to catch fire, but I managed to bring it home before that luckily. Break failure caused the incident. Strange occurrence I must say.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shamoon Abbasi (@shamoon_abbasi_official) Advertisement

Also Read Atif Aslam’s Untold Story of Success by Shamoon Abbasi Shamoon Abbasi has been a well-known actor, director, and producer for more...