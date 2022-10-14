Advertisement
Shamoon Abbasi barely avoids car crash on motorway

Shamoon Abbasi barely avoids car crash on motorway

Shamoon Abbasi barely avoids car crash on motorway

Shamoon Abbasi barely avoids car crash on motorway

Shamoon Abbasi is a Pakistani actor, director, and screenwriter, best known for portraying villain roles.

In his most recent Instagram post, the actor who plays Durj showed fans a video of his car and told them that the brakes on his car brake failure on the M9 motorway. He got out of a big accident without getting hurt.

He wrote, “Last night we skipped a major accident on the highway M9. Thanks to Allah we didn’t receive any injuries. We all are safe but the car was about to catch fire, but I managed to bring it home before that luckily. Break failure caused the incident. Strange occurrence I must say.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shamoon Abbasi (@shamoon_abbasi_official)

